Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Element Solutions (ESI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI):

11/1/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Element Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Element Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – Element Solutions is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $24.00.

10/11/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00.

10/6/2022 – Element Solutions is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Element Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI stock remained flat at $19.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,024,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,832,000 after buying an additional 740,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after buying an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after buying an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

