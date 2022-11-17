Research Analysts Set Expectations for mdf commerce inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for mdf commerce in a report released on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.70.

Shares of MDF traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,110. mdf commerce has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

