Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €97.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($77.32) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($51.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €68.00 ($70.10) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($56.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/7/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/31/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €68.00 ($70.10) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($77.32) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($51.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €61.00 ($62.89) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/18/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €60.00 ($61.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €68.50 ($70.62) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/3/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €61.00 ($62.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €97.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded down €0.57 ($0.59) on Thursday, hitting €43.95 ($45.31). 821,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a 12-month high of €131.50 ($135.57).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

