Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gartner (IT)

Gartner (NYSE: IT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2022 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $358.00.

11/2/2022 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $327.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $348.00 to $391.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $381.00.

10/25/2022 – Gartner had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Gartner is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.89. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $176,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,338.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,890 shares of company stock worth $9,067,238. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner by 100.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

