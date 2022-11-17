Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gartner (IT)

Gartner (NYSE: IT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/3/2022 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $358.00.
- 11/2/2022 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $327.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $348.00 to $391.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $381.00.
- 10/25/2022 – Gartner had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Gartner is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of IT stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.89. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $176,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,338.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,890 shares of company stock worth $9,067,238. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
