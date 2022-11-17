ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.64, for a total transaction of $1,274,832.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,024 shares in the company, valued at $93,006,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $224.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.45 and its 200-day moving average is $218.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $268.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

