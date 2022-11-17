Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Shares of RVP stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.10. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.
