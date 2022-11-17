Reviewing Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) & Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million N/A -$118.86 million N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy $2.56 billion 1.80 $1.89 billion $2.84 2.92

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lonestar Resources US and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 76.33%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy 48.44% 14.13% 9.07%

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

