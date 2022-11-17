Reviewing SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SHF has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A -9.59% -0.47% MoneyLion -28.44% -36.40% -11.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SHF and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SHF and MoneyLion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 1.07 -$182.26 million N/A N/A

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SHF and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion 0 0 2 0 3.00

SHF currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.04%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 564.63%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than SHF.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc. offers banking solutions for cannabis, hemp, CBD (cannabidiol), and ancillary operators. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

