Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Riskified Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 1,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Riskified has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $855.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 6.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,240,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,731,000 after acquiring an additional 420,516 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 128.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 2,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 27.1% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 916,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,477,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

