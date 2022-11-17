Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.89. 310,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,922. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $119.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

