Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $478.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

