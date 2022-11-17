Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 182,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

