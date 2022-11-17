Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.11. 19,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

