Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys Shares of 14,020 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 47,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,080. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.