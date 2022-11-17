Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $210,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.50. 13,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,573. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

