Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New $547,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 957,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,488,368. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

