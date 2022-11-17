Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New Investment in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned about 0.18% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of GXTG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 10,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,263. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $51.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.