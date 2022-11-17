Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after buying an additional 303,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after buying an additional 412,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,248,000 after buying an additional 109,941 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after buying an additional 87,542 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $95.13. 18,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,649. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $109.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

