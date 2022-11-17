Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 7.9% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $14,313,262. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $140.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,139. The company has a market capitalization of $335.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.