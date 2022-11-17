Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.18. 125,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,307. The company has a market capitalization of $246.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $183.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.