Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Sells $1,212,600.00 in Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RHI opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CL King cut their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

