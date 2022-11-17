Robert Sands Sells 3,700,002 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 784.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

