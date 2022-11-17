Robert W. Baird Trims Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price to $80.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

