Robert W. Baird Trims Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price to $80.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.
Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.
Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.