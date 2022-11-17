Rocky Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RCKY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 20,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,637. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

