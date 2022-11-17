Rocky Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Rocky Brands Trading Down 1.2 %
RCKY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 20,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,637. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81.
RCKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
