Roth Capital Downgrades 23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB) to Neutral

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

23448 (LAB.TO) Price Performance

Get 23448 (LAB.TO) alerts:

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 million.

About 23448 (LAB.TO)

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies.

Receive News & Ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.