Round Dollar Trading 1% Higher This Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $72,451.54 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $13.71 or 0.00081222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

