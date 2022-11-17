Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $306.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.