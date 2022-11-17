Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 89,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 4,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.