Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$7.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

EXE stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.64. The company had a trading volume of 133,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,362. The firm has a market cap of C$581.27 million and a PE ratio of 83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$6.47 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.08.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

