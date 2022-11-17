RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) Stock Price Down 69.9%

RTCORE Inc (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) dropped 69.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

