Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of SFE opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

