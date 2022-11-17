Safestay (LON:SSTY) Trading Up 3.2%

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.19). Approximately 3,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 41,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.18).

Safestay Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of £9.81 million and a PE ratio of 1,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.99.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

