Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($144.33) to €160.00 ($164.95) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($120.62) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Safran has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

