Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

