Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SALM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

