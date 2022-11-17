Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 46.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.91. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

