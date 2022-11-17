Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.62. The stock had a trading volume of 128,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

