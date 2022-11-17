Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,317,000 after acquiring an additional 536,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,894,000. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.83. The stock had a trading volume of 112,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.35. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $322.79.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.