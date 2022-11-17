Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 854 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,815.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 965,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,671,380. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

