Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys 939 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7,622.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,691. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

