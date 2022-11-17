Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,897.8% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,207 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.98. 41,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,827. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.75 and a 12-month high of $110.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

