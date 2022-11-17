Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 542 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.80. 31,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,425. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

