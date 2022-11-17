Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

NYSE SAR opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $295.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.33. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,016,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 118.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

