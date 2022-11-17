Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Shares Down 5.7%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.00 and last traded at $187.00. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.

Schindler Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.86.

Schindler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.