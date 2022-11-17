Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Raised by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.31. 31,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,067. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33.

