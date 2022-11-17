Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,067. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33.

