Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

AlphaValue cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($16.49) to €16.50 ($17.01) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Scor from €24.00 ($24.74) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($36.08) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.99) to €30.00 ($30.93) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.01.
Scor Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Scor stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.
About Scor
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
