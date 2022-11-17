Scot Cohen Buys 50,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) Director Scot Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,894,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

Wrap Technologies stock remained flat at $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,602. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

