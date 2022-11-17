Scot Cohen Buys 50,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) Director Scot Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,894,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wrap Technologies stock remained flat at $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,602. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.
