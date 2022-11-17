Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC)

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProFrac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for ProFrac’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ProFrac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get ProFrac alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

ProFrac Price Performance

ProFrac Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $25.06 on Thursday. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.