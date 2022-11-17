Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC)

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProFrac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for ProFrac’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ProFrac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.
ProFrac Price Performance
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp.
