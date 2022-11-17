Selway Asset Management Buys 11,200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 228.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.50. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

